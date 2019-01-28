Luton to make a late decision on Cornick and Lee

Hatters interim boss Mick Harford will leave it until the last minute to decide on the fitness of attacking duo Elliot Lee and Harry Cornick.

Lee has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury, while Cornick is yet to feature since going off against Barnsley on New Year’s Day, when he was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle, hurting his ankle.

With Luton involved in a top-of-the-table clash with Portsmouth tomorrow, and Danny Hylton serving the last game of his three match ban, Harford said: “We’ll make a late decision on a few of them, on Elliot Lee and Harry Cornick, but we’re not sure at the moment.”

The Town chief kept the same side for the second game running at Southend on Saturday, with Luton running out 1-0 winners thanks to Matty Pearson’s first half header.

On whether he had been tempted to make changes, Harford continued: “At times, when we moved the ball through the phases we looked exciting.

“Going forward, some of the passing and movement was excellent, as we were getting ourselves into great positions.

“They’ve got the shirt and I always say if you perform and do well, then you know you’ll keep the shirt.

"They’re doing that to be fair to them and deservedly so.”