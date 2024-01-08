Luton to visit Crystal Palace or Everton in FA Cup fourth round if they beat Bolton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton will head to Crystal Palace or Everton in the FA Cup fourth round if they can beat Bolton Wanderers in their third round replay next week.
Town last played the Eagles in the competition back in January 1986 when Brian Stein and David Preece were on target in a 2-1 third round victory. They also met Palace in 1929, with a third round 0-0 draw at home, before losing 7-0 in the replay. Hatters have also met the Selhurst Park club once more, a qualifying tie back in 1905, beaten 1-0 on the road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Luton last faced Everton in the FA Cup in 1986 as well, as they drew 2-2 in the sixth round at Kenilworth Road, Mark Stein and Mick Harford netting, only to lose the replay 1-0 at Goodison Park. Town were also beaten 2-1 by the Toffees in the semi-final at Villa Park in 1985, Ricky Hill on target, the two sides meeting on one other occasion, defeated 6-0 in the sixth round in March 1933.
Hatters have beaten both sides in the Premier League as well this term, defeating Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris, while Teden Mengi and Jacob Brown netted in a 2-1 victory over the Eagles at Kenilworth Road.
Full draw: Fulham v Newcastle United; Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion; Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic or Manchester United; Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers; Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle; Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City; Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers; Ipswich Town v Maidstone United; Chelsea v Aston Villa; Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City; Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City; West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool; West Brom v Brentford or Wolves; Bournemouth v Swansea City; Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham; Watford v Southampton.