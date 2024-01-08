Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton will head to Crystal Palace or Everton in the FA Cup fourth round if they can beat Bolton Wanderers in their third round replay next week.

Town last played the Eagles in the competition back in January 1986 when Brian Stein and David Preece were on target in a 2-1 third round victory. They also met Palace in 1929, with a third round 0-0 draw at home, before losing 7-0 in the replay. Hatters have also met the Selhurst Park club once more, a qualifying tie back in 1905, beaten 1-0 on the road.

Luton last faced Everton in the FA Cup in 1986 as well, as they drew 2-2 in the sixth round at Kenilworth Road, Mark Stein and Mick Harford netting, only to lose the replay 1-0 at Goodison Park. Town were also beaten 2-1 by the Toffees in the semi-final at Villa Park in 1985, Ricky Hill on target, the two sides meeting on one other occasion, defeated 6-0 in the sixth round in March 1933.

Sambi Lokonga gets away from his Bolton marker during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam Smith

Hatters have beaten both sides in the Premier League as well this term, defeating Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris, while Teden Mengi and Jacob Brown netted in a 2-1 victory over the Eagles at Kenilworth Road.