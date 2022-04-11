Luton top scorer Adebayo is ready for the ride as he targets achieving 'something special' for Town fans to remember

Town forward Elijah Adebayo gets away from his man in the 2-2 draw with Millwall

Striker Elijah Adebayo is relishing being part of the ride that could see the Hatters achieve ‘something special’ and become a Premier League side in May.

Going into the final six games of the season, starting at Huddersfield this evening, Town know a victory over their play-off rivals would be a huge boost in their bid to finish above the dotted line when the regular campaign ends.

Adebayo is confident Luton have got everything they require to make it to the Premier League, and should they do so, make it a year to remember for the club’s fans to remember.

Speaking at Kenilworth Road last week where he attended a ‘Fit Hatters’ session as part of the EFL Week of Action, the forward said: “When I joined, they told me to get ready for the ride.

“I believe that this is that part of that ride, and I would say I am thoroughly enjoying it at the moment.

“All the things we’ve got, desire, hard work, togetherness, fighting for each other, I think that’s what we’ve done throughout the whole season and something we’d do regardless.

“It’s something just in the Luton team’s nature to fight for each other.

“It has been a special season, yes, but there are six weeks to go.

“We want to do something special, something the fans can remember.

"We’re doing our jobs on the football pitch and they’re doing their job in getting behind us.

"This is why they come here; this is why we play 46 games to get to this point.

"Everyone wants to get to the end of the season and have something to fight for.”

Not many would have anticipated Luton being in the position to fight for a top six berth back in August, but when asked if Luton can take the final step of making the play-off places, Adebayo continued: “It’s hard because everyone wants to look ahead into the future, and us players, we just take it game by game, step by step.

“That’s how you have to look at it because every game is difficult, each match gives you new tasks, a different way of playing, but you’ve got to think about your opposition.

“Of course, we know we’re in a wonderful position, we can’t get too high and can’t be too low, and we will see where we are come the end of the season.”

Adebayo also highlighted the importance of the role the supporters have played play in their success this term too, adding: “You can sense by the stadium’s atmosphere, with the small compact fullness, the fans close to the players.

“The ground makes it intimidating for oppositions and makes us feel close with the fans.

"What the club has been through, the history in the past, it just brings everyone together.”

“Everyone is supporting and in this together, striving for the same thing.

"You can see that from us players on the pitch and the passionate supporters we have here, week in week out at the Kenny.