Luton top scorer believes there are 'exciting times' ahead despite Town dropping back to the Championship
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton striker Carlton Morris believes there are still ‘exciting times’ ahead for the Hatters despite their relegation back to the Championship this term.
Town were unable to extend their stay in the top flight for another year when losing 4-2 to Fulham on Sunday, as they finished 18th in the table, six points adrift of fourth bottom Nottingham Forest, joining Burnley and Sheffield United in heading back to where they had previously come from 12 months earlier. Although they will now start the 2024-25 campaign in the second tier once more, the players were given a superb reception from the 12,000 fans at Kenilworth Road after the weekend reverse, as Morris believes Luton remain in a great place to go again next season.
He said: “To be fair, the supporters here are intelligent, they understand it’s an exciting time for the club. I’ve said it many times, it’s more than a football club here, it’s a community and I think that (ovation) put it on full show there. The link between the football club and the supporters is special. It’s not what we wanted in terms of finishing in the league table, but we’ve got a lot to build on, a lot to improve on, a squad of good players and it’s exciting times here.”
Morris himself had an excellent first full season in the top flight, as he reached double figures for the Hatters, Sunday’s successful penalty making it 11 goals to ensure he finished as Luton’s leading marksman for the second campaign running. The former Norwich and Barnsley striker continued: “I think there’s always little positives to take and it’s important to focus on the things we can improve on for sure. Going forward this club is evolving in the right direction and that’s the main takeaway from this season.”
Despite Town suffering horrifically with injuries this season, Morris was the only outfield player to play a part in every single Premier League fixture, with 32 starts and six outings from the bench, while he also featured in five cup matches too, racking up 43 appearances in total. He admitted it did take its toll eventually, as he looks to enjoy his summer before returning to try and lift Luton back into the highest level of English football once more, adding: “That will be the plan to bounce back and do it again straight away. For me it’s rest, recover, I’m off the clock. It’s a long season, they take a lot out of footballers let me tell you, so rest, recover, then come back in fighting fit ready to go again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.