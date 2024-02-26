Luton top scorer ruled out Manchester City cup tie and is also a doubt for Villa clash
Luton’s top scorer Elijah Adebayo will still be missing when Town go up against Premier League champions Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Kenilworth Road tomorrow night.
The nine-goal forward pulled out of the 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United recently and was also not involved as the Hatters went down 4-1 to current leaders Liverpool on Wednesday evening. He now won’t play when Pep Guardiola brings his Blues to Bedfordshire for the second time this season on Tuesday night, and is also a doubt for the weekend’s home clash against Aston Villa too.
As asked about his availability, boss Rob Edwards said: “He’s still out. Like quite a lot of teams at the moment, we’ve got a good number of players, important players missing at the moment. We lost Sambi (Lokonga) at half time against Liverpool, who’s been doing very well for us, that adds on to Browny (Jacob Brown), Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, so we’ve got seven or eight really important players missing and unavailable.
"We recognise this is a very, very difficult game anyway, a very important game, but we’ve got a really important one on Saturday against Villa in the league, so we’ve got to try and manage everyone in the best way possible. We hope he will be (back for Villa), but again he’s not been training with us yet, so time’s running out on that one.”