Luton Town ace names key reason for season struggles, West Ham United target £12m-rated Stoke City ace - Championship gossip

Luton Town's festive period struggles continued last weekend, as they were comprehensively beating by Bristol City at Ashton Gate. The Hatters sit just one point off the bottom of the table, and will be eager to improve their form in the new year.

Next up, Millwall come to town for what will be both sides' first game of 2020. In the meantime, here's all of today's news and gossip from the Championship.

Leeds United are set to up their efforts to land Southampton's £15m forward Che Adams on loan, as they look to bolster their front line in the new year. (The Athletic)

Sheffield Wednesday are among a number of sides looking to sign Eddie Nketiah on loan, but the Arsenal man currently looks more likely to join Bristol City. (Bristol Post)

Luton Town's Sonny Bradley has claimed that the side's inability to perform consistently for ninety minutes has blighted their campaign thus far, and that they'll be working hard to find the 'winning formula'. (Club official website)

Roma's billionaire owner James Pallotta is apparently looking into purchasing a championship team once he sells his current club, with Leeds United named as a potential investment. (Sport Witness)

Fulham have tied down both Aboubakar Kamara and Kevin McDonald to new contracts. The pair's new deals should see them remain at Craven Cottage until 2024 and 2021 respectively. (BBC Sport)

Stoke City and Middlesbrough are understood to both be interested in Rangers winger Jordan Jones, who could be allowed to leave Ibrox on loan in January. (Daily Mail)

Wolves look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Huddersfield Town's £10m-rated striker Karlan Grant, after the player brushed off talk of an exit next month. (Hull Examiner)

West Ham United's new manager David Moyes is said to be preparing a £12 million bid for Stoke City's Joe Allen, as he looks to keep the struggling side in the Premier League. (Daily Express)

Queens Park Rangers have been tipped to pursue a move for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, who has scored a stunning 22 goals in 24 matches so far this season. (West London Sport)