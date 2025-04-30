Luton Town agree deal with Nou Camp developers Limak International to build Power Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters announce pre-construction services partnership

Luton Town have agreed a pre-construction services partnership with Limak International, who were recently involved in the redevelopment of FC Barcelona's iconic Spotify Camp Nou, to build their new stadium at Power Court, with the club’s first game scheduled for the start of the 2028-29 campaign.

With the Hatters given the green light by Luton Borough Council's planning committee for the ground back in December 2024, the club recently revealed how promotion to the Premier League would save them £40m as they could build a 25,000-capacity facility straight away, and were planning to reveal their construction partners soon.

That has now been confirmed as Limak International, with the media release regarding the news stating: “This move is central to the board’s original vision for the Club’s future – supporting Luton Town’s ambition to reach and maintain a place in the Premier League and enhancing the matchday experience for all fans. Beyond football, the project will act as a catalyst for town-wide regeneration, with plans for new homes, a hotel, and other infrastructure as part of a decade-long project to lead in the revitalisation of central Luton.

How Luton Town's new stadium at Power Court will look - pic: Luton Town FC

"The wider Power Court project will create more than 1,000 permanent jobs in addition to the hundreds of direct jobs created during the construction phase. It is intended that the new stadium will hold its first competitive game at the start of the 2028/29 season, giving supporters a state-of-the-art venue to call home.”

Giving his thoughts on the announcement, Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet said: “This is a transformative opportunity for the club, helping us realise our ambitions to be a Premier League club again one day. We are united with the supporters on the need for a new stadium to move our Luton Town forward and we are delighted to be moving into this exciting construction phase. Importantly, this new stadium project roots us in our community, bringing jobs and investment as part of the wider regeneration of the area.

"Partnering with a company of Limak’s international standing offers us a global perspective with local delivery. We will collaborate closely with them to ensure the stadium reflects the spirit and needs of the community. It has been a long road to this point, but we are so excited at the prospect of welcoming our supporters to Power Court in the near future and the ability to extend our support base and enhance our unique match-day experience.”

Limak International is one of the world’s leading construction and engineering conglomerates with 50 years of experience across 14 countries, ranked the 48th largest construction company in the world in ENR’s Top 250 International Contractors list in 2024. In addition to ongoing work at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, Limak was recently awarded a $5.6billion contract as part of a consortium for the Dubai Metro Blue Line, while other prestige projects include the new terminal at Kuwait Airport, three contracts as part of the NEOM Project in Saudi Arabia and the 1915Çanakkale Bridge, the world’s longest mid-span suspension bridge.

Their involvement will help ensure the stadium is one of the most environmentally sustainable stadiums ever built in the UK, as regional director for the UK & Western Europe at Limak International Gokalp Kahraman said: “Following a competitive tender process, we're delighted to enter this first phase of the new Power Court development. Limak will offer its technical expertise and international experience to guide the project’s early stages and prepare the recruitment of a best in class team of trade contractors. We’re incredibly excited to work with the Club and its partners to bring its ambitious and impressive vision to life.”

Meanwhile, Paul Stephens, Chair of the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust, said: “This represents a major step forward for our Club – every fan will be excited at the idea of taking their seat at our new stadium and now we have a clear path to this historic day, rooting us in the heart of the town while showing real ambition for the future. On behalf of our members, I welcome the Club’s contracting partnership with Limak International – especially one of such pedigree – and I’m sure I speak for all members when I say we can’t wait to see construction work on site.”

Allan Drummond, Chair of Luton Town Disabled Supporters Association (LTDSA), also stated: “The LTDSA warmly welcomes the news Luton Town has partnered with Limak International as its preferred contractor for Power Court. This major step forward brings us closer to a stadium designed with accessibility at its heart. For disabled supporters, this means the promise of modern, inclusive facilities, improved access routes, and an environment where every fan can experience football with dignity and ease. We’re proud to support the journey toward a future home that truly reflects the values of our club and community.”

Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Borough Council, continued: “The start of construction at Power Court is a significant milestone for our Club and our town. This development is about much more than football — it will unlock long-term regeneration, bring jobs, homes, and vitality back to the centre of Luton. We are proud to support Luton Town in making this vision a reality and are delighted Limak has been chosen to partner with the Club at this time.”

While Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, added: “I’m delighted to see this landmark project moving forward and that a contractor has been selected. Luton Town Football Club is an essential part of our community’s identity, and the new stadium at Power Court represents both pride in our heritage and hope for our future. We welcome Limak International to Luton and will be delighted to assist wherever we can. It’s a win for our Club, our town, and all of its communities.”