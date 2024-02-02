Luton Town agree to cancel young midfielder's contract by mutual consent

The 20-year-old joined the Hatters’ academy at the age of seven from Crawley Green and went on to be selected for an England U15 training camp when still only an U14. Newton, who signed his first professional contract with the club in September 2022 had spent time away from Kenilworth Road last term, moving to National League South side Cheshunt on loan, while he then joined fellow fifth tier side Hemel Hempstead Town for the first half of the current campaign.