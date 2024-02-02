Luton Town agree to cancel young midfielder's contract by mutual consent
Luton Town have confirmed that young midfielder Tyrelle Newton has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent.
The 20-year-old joined the Hatters’ academy at the age of seven from Crawley Green and went on to be selected for an England U15 training camp when still only an U14. Newton, who signed his first professional contract with the club in September 2022 had spent time away from Kenilworth Road last term, moving to National League South side Cheshunt on loan, while he then joined fellow fifth tier side Hemel Hempstead Town for the first half of the current campaign.
A statement on the Hatters official website said: “The club can also confirm that Tyrelle Newton’s contract has been cancelled by mutual consent. He leaves with the best wishes for his future career from all at Kenilworth Road.”