Luton Town allow United to borrow young striker for remainder of the season

Luton Town have allowed development squad striker Tobias Braney to join Southern League Premier South sides Hayes & Yeading United on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has already had a spell away from Kenilworth Road this term, as he moved to National League North side Bishop’s Stortford in August, playing six times for the club and scoring once, while he was also sent off in a 3-0 defeat at Blyth Spartans as well. Hayes have struggled this season, sitting just one place above the relegation zone, but they will now hope Braney can increase their firepower, in a division he knows well, having netted goals when borrowed by Chesham United last year.

A statement on United’s official website said: “Manager Mark Molesley has finalised the loan signing of 20 year-old Luton Town striker Tobias Braney until the end of the season. Tobias is familiar with our level having spent some time on loan last season with Chesham United, playing twice against Hayes & Yeading during that spell.

"He spent the early part of this campaign on loan with National League North side Bishop's Stortford and now comes to United looking to push us and his career onwards and upwards. Welcome to United Tobias.”