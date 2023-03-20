Luton Town and Swansea City have both been fined over £10,000 by the FA after a mass brawl between both dug-outs during the Championship clash at Kenilworth Road earlier this month, while Hatters assistant boss Richie Kyle and Swans manager Russell Martin have also been hit in the pocket.

During the closing stages of the hosts’ 1-0 win on March 4, Town chief Rob Edwards reacted to an off the ball incident involving Marvelous Nakamba, which led to both benches becoming involved in a fracas, as both Kyle and Nakamba seeing red.

The duo and both clubs were charged by the FA recently, with Luton fined £13,500, while Swansea were fined £11,000, as Kyle will have to pay a £1,000 fine and Martin £2,000.

A statement from the FA said: “Luton Town and Swansea City have been fined £13,500 and £11,000 respectively for a mass confrontation that happened at their EFL Championship game on Saturday 4 March.

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 90th minute, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed their sanctions following a hearing.

“In addition, Russell Martin and Richie Kyle have been fined £2,000 and £1,000.

“The Swansea City manager and Luton Town assistant manager admitted that their behaviour during the 90th minute was improper, and they accepted the standard penalties.”