Luton Town announce Capital Sky as the Hatters' new principal partners

The Hatters have announced that Luton-based construction company, Capital Sky, have become the principal partner for the club ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The main focus of the deal will see Capital Sky, who had built the new Bobbers Stand at Kenilworth Road when the Hatters were promoted to the Premier League just two years ago, and are currently working on the site of Town’s new stadium at Power Court, take over from Utilita as the front of shirt sponsor of all matchday playing shirts.

The company’s logo will feature on prime branding sites around the stadium for the upcoming League One campaign, as new chief revenue officer at Luton, Ben Kensell told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to announce Capital Sky as the new front of shirt sponsor at Luton Town, which represents a really significant commercial deal for League One.

The Bobbers Stand that Capital Sky built ahead of the Hatters' Premier League season - pic: Liam Smith

"Capital Sky are working full steam on Power Court and have been fantastic for the club in recent years delivering on multiple projects as the partnership has grown, but to take it to the next level and receive their support on this scale is fantastic for the club. I’d like to thank Martin and the entire team for their support and commitment to the club, as well as the great work they do in the wider community.”

Managing Director at Capital Sky, Martin Maloney, continued: “Luton isn’t just a location - it’s part of our foundation. The streets, the people, the pride - this town shaped who we are. Becoming principal partner of Luton Town FC isn’t just a sponsorship move; it’s a reflection of everything we believe in. At Capital Sky, we’re committed to building more than projects.

"We build with local hands, we back local businesses, and we invest in the communities we live and work in. Like the club, we’re proud of our roots, bold in our ambitions, and driven by loyalty. This partnership brings two homegrown names together - built in Luton, built to last.”

Meanwhile, Tracey Heneghan, operations director at Capital Sky, added: “As a mother and a woman in construction, this partnership with Luton Town FC holds real meaning. It’s about showing the next generation what’s possible with hard work and community spirit. At Capital Sky, our work goes beyond the site - it touches families, futures, and local pride. Becoming principal partner is a reflection of the values we live by every day.”