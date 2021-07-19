Luton Town announce club legend Mick Harford is battling prostate cancer

Town assistant boss Mick Harford

Luton Town have announced that assistant boss Mick Harford is currently fighting prostate cancer.

The 62-year-old will now undergo a course of radiotherapy treatment, starting next month, which will keep him away from Kenilworth Road for an extended period of time.

Harford, who featured 217 times for the Hatters, scoring 92 goals during two spells as a player, was first diagnosed in December 2020 and has continued to perform his duties with the same commitment and determination he has always shown for every role he has fulfilled at the club.

The former Town manager, first team coach and head of recruitment, said in a statement on the club's official website: "What I want is to raise awareness and encourage other men to go and get themselves checked out.

“That’s what I did and it’s not something that we are good at, us middle-aged and older men.

“We don’t like to talk about illness or go to the doctor, because we think we might be wasting their time, especially in the current climate with Covid.

"It is so vital not to think like that. The early symptoms of prostate cancer aren’t always noticeable, which is why it is so important to go to your GP and get checked out.

“I know a few people at the football club who have gone and done so since I was first diagnosed, and if our wonderful supporters can do one thing for me, it is to do exactly that, because early diagnosis is so crucial.

“I’ve been on hormone medication treatment for several months, but I now need to have a course of radiotherapy, at UCLH in London, where my oncology team have been brilliant with me.

"I’m really happy with the treatment I’m receiving, albeit it’s going to be a long journey which means I won’t be around on a daily basis at the training ground, which as everyone knows, is what I love doing.

"What’s essential to me is that the focus of the club should be on the new season, which we’re on the cusp of.

“I want to thank everyone at the football club for their support.

"Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and the board, Nathan (Jones, manager), the staff and all the players have been so helpful to me over the past few months.

"Please continue to give them your wholehearted support.