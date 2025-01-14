Luton Town appoint Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield as the Hatters' new manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chairboys chief takes over from Rob Edwards

​Luton Town have announced the appointment of Wycombe Wanderers’ boss Matt Bloomfield as the club’s new manager.

Having parted company with previous boss Rob Edwards last Thursday, the Hatters have moved quickly in their efforts to name a replacement, with the 40-year-old agreeing a thee-and-a-half year contract meaning he will be in the dug-out for Saturday’s home Championship clash with Preston North End. As a player, Bloomfield made over 500 appearances for the Chairboys during nearly two decades with the club, as on retiring in February 2022, he was in charge of League Two Colchester United for five months.

He then returned to Adams Park to replace Gareth Ainsworth in February 2023 and has done wonders with Wanderers since, leading them to second in League One this term, also scoring 107 goals in the last calendar year, gaining 87 points in that time too, reaching the EFL Trophy final, where they lost to Peterborough United at Wembley.

Matt Bloomfield has been named as the Hatters' new manager - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

It was those kind of attributes that made him stand out to the Hatters, as chief executive Gary Sweet said: “It is with great pleasure and excitement that we are able to announce Matt’s appointment on a long-term contract. Over the years in which we as a club have risen up the EFL, we encountered Matt at every step as a respected captain of his team, and together they have always shared our hunger and desire to improve and get to the next level.

“Since returning to Wycombe as manager we have been hugely impressed with his work in leading them back towards the top of League One, and especially in how they have done it in such an entertaining way, forging a reputation for front-footed attacking football. We identified Matt’s personal and team-building qualities as the outstanding candidate to fit in with the culture we have long established here at Luton Town.

“Finally, I’d just like to thank the immense amount of work and attention to detail our recruitment team have put into identifying the best candidate and impressing him in meetings, along with the fantastic, as ever, and unanimous support of the board in arriving at a quick decision after meeting Matt.”

Bloomfield has also brought a number of his coaching staff with him to Kenilworth Road, assistant Richard Thomas, first team coach Lee Harrison and senior analyst Ben Cirne all joining him. Sweet added: “I would like to thank Wycombe for their cooperation in ensuring a swift and smooth transition.

"It may be flattering to be on the receiving end, it’s never pleasant, but we have made sure that we’ve gone above and beyond to compensate Wycombe to secure his services, along with his trusted coaching team. I’m sure every supporter will join me in welcoming him, along with Richard, Lee and Ben to Kenilworth Road.”