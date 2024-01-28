Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town will be ball number 13 for the Emirates FA Cup fifth round draw which is being held this afternoon.

The Hatters earned their place in the next stage by beating Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park yesterday, courtesy of Cauley Woodrow’s last-gasp winner. It will be broadcast live on ITV1 ahead of the fourth round tie between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield from around 2pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fifth round is scheduled to go ahead during the week commencing Monday, February 26, with a prize fund of £225,000 for winning clubs, with National League South side Maidstone United the lowest ranked team after beating Championship outfit Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Luton Town are in the FA Cup fifth round draw this afternoon