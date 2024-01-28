Luton Town are ball number 13 for FA Cup fifth round draw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town will be ball number 13 for the Emirates FA Cup fifth round draw which is being held this afternoon.
The Hatters earned their place in the next stage by beating Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park yesterday, courtesy of Cauley Woodrow’s last-gasp winner. It will be broadcast live on ITV1 ahead of the fourth round tie between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield from around 2pm
The fifth round is scheduled to go ahead during the week commencing Monday, February 26, with a prize fund of £225,000 for winning clubs, with National League South side Maidstone United the lowest ranked team after beating Championship outfit Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
Ball numbers: 1, Watford or Southampton; 2, Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham; 3, AFC Bournemouth; 4, West Bromwich Albion or Wolverhampton Wanderers; 5, Bristol City or Nottingham Forest; 6, Leicester City; 7, Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City; 8, Chelsea or Aston Villa; 9, Maidstone United; 10, Liverpool or Norwich City; 11, Manchester City; 12, Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle; 13, Luton Town; 14, Newport County or Manchester United; 15, Brighton & Hove Albion; 16, Newcastle United.