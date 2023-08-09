Luton Town are ball number nine in Carabao Cup second round draw
Luton Town will be ball number in the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening.
With the first round finishing tonight, the 12 Premier League sides not involved in European competition this season will enter the draw, which is split into a northern and southern section.
It will take place on Sky Sports following Burton Albion's clash against Leicester City, with the second round ties to take place in the week commencing August 28.
Southern section ball numbers: 1, AFC Bournemouth; 2, Birmingham City; 3, Brentford; 4, Chelsea; 5, Crystal Palace; 6, Exeter City; 7, Fulham; 8, Gillingham; 9, Luton Town; 10, Newport County; 11, Peterborough United; 12, Plymouth Argyle; 13, Portsmouth; 14, Plymouth Argyle; 15, Portsmouth; 16, Reading; 17, Stevenage; 18, Sutton United; 19, Swansea City; 20, Tottenham Hotspur; 21, Wycombe Wanderers; 22, AFC Wimbledon or Coventry City; 23, Bristol City or Oxford United; 24, Cardiff City or Colchester United; 25, Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers; 26, Queens Park Rangers or Norwich City.