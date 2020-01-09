Luton Town battle for ex-England youth international striker, Charlton Athletic ready swoop for Sheffield United defender - Championship gossip

Luton Town look like they could well invest in a couples this month, as the January transfer window begins to liven up.

The Hatters have struggled of late, but an injection of quality players this month could go a long way in helping them escape the dreaded relegation zone. Here's all the latest news and transfer rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United are currently the 5/1 second favourites to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this month, however, West Bromwich Albion (7/4) look the most likely to secure a deal at this stage. (Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest are understood to have opened talks with Arsenal's starlet striker Eddie Nketiah, although the player is set to have a host of offers to mull over before making his decision. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United's primary striker target Che Adams is said to be keen on a move to Elland Road in January, however, Southampton may block a potential loan move for their player. (The Athletic)

Luton Town and Hull City are both rumoured to have taken an interest in Wigan Athletic striker Devante Cole, who is currently on loan at Scottish side Motherwell. (Wigan Today)

Fulham have been linked with a move for Bordeaux versatile defender Youssouf Sabaly, but face stiff competition from the likes of Southampton and Brighton. (Sport Witness)

Derby County are the latest side to be linked with Spurs winger Jack Clarke, however, Queens Park Rangers remain the firm favourites to secure a loan move before the deadline. (Daily Mail)

Charlton Athletic are understood to be pursuing a move for Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan, after Blades boss Chris Wilder admitted the player could leave this month. (Football League World)

Bristol City and Celtic are among a number of clubs credited with an interest in Slovenian goal-machine Andraz Sporar, who has scored an impressive 60 goals in 78 games for Slovan Bratislava. (Daily Record)