Luton Town boss Jones beaming with pride despite last-gasp Fulham setback

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones could not hide his pride over a 3-3 draw with Fulham, despite a 94th minute goal denying his men victory.

Town took the lead against the Londoners three times only for the visitors to hit back on every occasion.

The last goal, deep into injury time, from two-goal Bobby Decordova-Reid, stole away what would have been a famous victory.

Kazenga LuaLua opened the scoring in the fifth minute, James Collins made it 2-1 and Harry Cornick put the Hatters in the box seat with six minutes remaining of normal time.

But five minutes were added on to that and in the fourth of them Town’s hearts were broken.

However, not their manager’s.

Jones said: “We would have got beat six weeks ago – there’s enough negatives out there if you want to go searching for them.

"I was absolutely proud as punch for 97 minutes at our display in every single aspect and we’re unfortunate at the end, but we weren’t capable of getting a positive result against Fulham last time we played them.

“I think we played them nine weeks ago – the gulf is huge, the financial gulf that’s there.

"I think we bridged the gap with effort and quality at times, I would rather take the positives.

“You’ve got players, staff, a board of directors and supporters all pulling in the same direction, every single one of us. And that’s how you get out of this situation.

“All I have asked the boys it to take ownership for the same level of performance every time we play and we have got to go and do the same thing at Bristol City.

“We get that level of performance again, we are going to get points, that’s what is reassuring to me.”