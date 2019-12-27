Luton Town fans were treated to an absolute thriller at Kenilworth Road on Boxing Day, as the Hatters played out a roller coaster 3-3 epic with Fulham. It's another crucial point for Luton in their quest to avoid relegation, with just under half a season left to go.

Here's all the news and gossip from the Championship...

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has revealed that the club are still hopeful of keeping Eddie Nketiah at the club on loan, amid talk that the Arsenal man will be recalled in January. (Yorkshire Post)

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton are all said to be keen on Derby County defender Jayden Bogle, who made an impressive 11 assists in the division last season. (Telegraph)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel is looking to bring in Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay - who he used to manage at Barnsley - in on a loan deal in the new year. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has hinted that Jordan Rhodes could leave the club in the next transfer window as his squad is 'unbalanced', but will only sanction a deal if it benefits the side. (Sheffield Star)

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois, but are unlikely to lure the 32-year-old away in January as he is highly valued by his club. (L'Equipe)

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe ripped into Leeds captain Liam Cooper during their 1-1 draw with Preston, arguing that the Scotsman's response when put under pressure wasn't good enough. (Sky Sports)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that Welsh midfielder is set to leave the club next month, as he has secured a move elsewhere with a new deal commencing in February. (London News Online)

Blackburn Rovers' play-off hopes have been rock by a serious knee injury to their talisman Bradley Dack, who could be out injured for up to a year after Monday's 0-0 draw with Wigan. (BBC Sport)

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has claimed that the "players, staff, a board of directors and supporters all pulling in the same direction" will play an integral role in the side's hopes of avoiding relegation this season. (Luton Today)