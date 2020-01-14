Luton Town boss speaks out over January transfer plans, West Brom close in on former Norwich City defender - Championship gossip

Luton Town have much hard work ahead of them if they're to avoid relegation back down to League One, with Saturday's disappointing loss to Birmingham City leaving the Hatters bottom of the Championship table.

Well, onwards and upwards! Next up, it's a trip to Nottingham Forest next Sunday lunchtime, where Graeme Jones will be desperate for his side to put in a spirited performance and emerge with a credible result. In the meantime, here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

Sheffield Wednesday are second favourites with the bookies to sign Watford's out of favour striker Andre Gray, however, Leeds United look the most likely to make a deal happen at the moment. (Sky Bet)

Celtic and Rangers are said to be battling it out to land Stoke City starlet Tyrese Campbell, who could be available for as little as £400k due to his contract expiring next summer. (Sky Sports)

West Bromwich Albion are understood to be closing in on a deal to sign Swansea City defender Martin Olsson, who has 45 caps for the Sweden national side. (Sport Witness)

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo looks set to be the subject of a tug-of-war between Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers, who are both said to be keen on bringing 20-year-old in on loan. (Bristol Post)

Brentford forward Ollie Watkins has played down talk that he could leave the club this month and is fully focused on promotion, amid links to the likes of Sheffield United and Celtic. (Football League World)

Nottingham Forest are said to be looking to escalate their attempts to sign veteran striker Glenn Murray from Brighton, as they look to consolidate their push for promotion. (Daily Telegraph)

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has claimed that he's "optimistic" over the club's chances of making some fresh signings this week, as they brace themselves for a relegation battle. (Dunstable Today)

Leeds United have been urged by their former player Noel Whelan to make a move to sign Manchester City's Jack Harrison on a permanent deal, as the club are said to be willing to accept a bid of around £8m. (Football Insider)

Manchester City and Arsenal have both been linked with a move for Leeds United starlet Henri Kumwenda, who is said to have "blown away" scouts with his performances at youth level. (The 72)