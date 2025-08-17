Luton Town confirm supporter arrested over allegation of racist abuse at Bradford

Hatters and Bantams release official statements

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town have confirmed an arrest was made during yesterday’s 2-1 defeat at Bradford City following an alleged incident of racist abuse directed towards one of the home players from the Hatters’ away end.

With the visitors going down to their first league defeat of the campaign in front of a crowd of just over 20,000, 1,338 of those following Matt Bloomfield’s side, news broke after the game that one member of the travelling support was arrested for the incident that came just 24 hours after a similar offence in the Premier League opener between Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield in which Cherries forward Antoine Semenyo was also the victim of such disgusting taunts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement from Luton said: “We regret to report that we have been made aware of an allegation of racist abuse directed towards a Bradford City player during our game at Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that an individual in the away section was arrested. As a club we condemn racism and discrimination in all forms. This behaviour has no place in society and it has absolutely no place at Luton Town. Ever. We stand by any player who suffers at the hands of such abuse. It needs to stop. As club we will now fully support the ongoing police investigation.”

Luton were beaten 2-1 at Bradford on Saturday - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Bantams themselves added in a statement of their own: “Bradford City AFC is aware of an allegation of racist abuse from an individual in the away section towards one of our players during today’s Sky Bet League One game against Luton Town. An arrest has been made by West Yorkshire Police, with the individual in question swiftly removed from the University of Bradford Stadium.

"We will fully cooperate with all ongoing police investigations. Bradford City AFC strongly condemns racism and discrimination in all forms. We have a zero tolerance policy to such, unacceptable behaviour. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”