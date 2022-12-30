Action from Luton Town's 3-0 win over QPR last night

Luton Town have confirmed they are working with QPR to find out just who posted an offensive message about Hatters fan Brian Rourke on the big screen during yesterday’s Championship clash at Loftus Road.

Last year, the 53-year-old suffered a serious head injury after Town’s 2-0 defeat at the same stadium, which saw him placed on life support and led to Jack Ellicott being charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Yesterday was the first trip back to West London for the Hatters, and a message was published that included a derogatory term for someone who had a brain injury on the stadium’s main screen.

An official statement from Luton following the 3-0 victory said: “Together with QPR, we have been working to establish the identity of the perpetrator helped by supporters from both sides.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any evidence of the individual who initiated the message, or filmed it and posted it on social media.

"Please email [email protected] if you have any information.”

Meanwhile, the hosts have apologised for the message getting through, as a club spokesman said: “The team who operate the big screen were not aware of the true identity of the individual in the message.

"The message was submitted under the guise of a QPR supporter's uncle who had been seriously injured in an accident.

"We receive hundreds of messages and photos throughout the season and incidents such as this can be very difficult to identify."

The club has sent an email to supporters asking for help identifying the person who submitted the message, as well as an individual who filmed the message being displayed.

QPR's chief executive Lee Hoos added: "On behalf of the club, I would like to apologise unreservedly to all who were understandably upset by the posting of the message, in particular Brian Rourke and his family.

"If we are successful in identifying the individual concerned, they will face a lifetime ban from Loftus Road.

"As a club we are also exploring safeguarding measures to try and ensure this doesn't happen again."

Loyal Luton Supporters’ Club also tweeted: “Many thanks to our members and supporters who reported the despicable messaging witnessed within the screens at Loftus Rd last night.

