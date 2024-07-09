Luton Town defender announces his exit from Kenilworth Road on social media
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton defender Gabe Osho appears to have revealed on social media that he is leaving Kenilworth Road following the expiration of his contract.
The 25-year-old has been a free agent in recent weeks after his deal with the Hatters ran out, Town confirming they were in talks over extending his stay once the season ended. However, it now looks like the former Reading youngster has made his mind up and decided to move on from Bedfordshire to find new employers, as writing on Twitter, in a message retweeted by the club’s official site the centre half said: “I love you guys so much! Thank you for everything over the past 3 years Hope to see you all soon.”
Osho had been linked with a move to Sheffield United since both clubs dropped out of the Premier League last term, with the Blades seeing Chris Basham, George Baldock and Max Lowe all depart on free transfers. The centre half had grown into something of a cult hero with the Hatters fans after breaking into the first team following loans at Yeovil and Rochdale, scoring in both the 2-0 victory over arch rivals Watford and 2-0 play-off semi-final victory against Sunderland during the 2022-23 campaign.
He suffered with injuries at times when Town won promotion to the top flight, but recovered to make 21 appearances at the highest level of English football, finding the net in the 4-3 home defeat to Arsenal, plus the 4-4 draw at Newcastle United. The centre half was also called up by Nigeria, only for injury to prevent him from making his Super Eagles debut. He had penned an extension last summer, but it now looks like he won’t be adding to his 85 appearances and five goals for the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.