Luton Town defender announces his exit from Kenilworth Road on social media

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centre half due to leave the Hatters

Luton defender Gabe Osho appears to have revealed on social media that he is leaving Kenilworth Road following the expiration of his contract.

The 25-year-old has been a free agent in recent weeks after his deal with the Hatters ran out, Town confirming they were in talks over extending his stay once the season ended. However, it now looks like the former Reading youngster has made his mind up and decided to move on from Bedfordshire to find new employers, as writing on Twitter, in a message retweeted by the club’s official site the centre half said: “I love you guys so much! Thank you for everything over the past 3 years Hope to see you all soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osho had been linked with a move to Sheffield United since both clubs dropped out of the Premier League last term, with the Blades seeing Chris Basham, George Baldock and Max Lowe all depart on free transfers. The centre half had grown into something of a cult hero with the Hatters fans after breaking into the first team following loans at Yeovil and Rochdale, scoring in both the 2-0 victory over arch rivals Watford and 2-0 play-off semi-final victory against Sunderland during the 2022-23 campaign.