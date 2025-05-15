Luton Town director steps away as Hatters announce a 'corporate restructure'

Browne exits while Taylor joins

Luton Town have announced that long-time director Stephen Browne had decided to leave his role on the club's board as part of a ‘corporate restructure’ made by the Hatters’ hierarchy.

The 57-year-old, who had been in his current position since June 2018, was a founder member of the consortium that led to 2020 taking over the club back in 2008 and saving them from administration. He became an associate director in 2011, but was then appointed to the board as a director once more in June 2018, a berth he has held ever since.

A club statement on his departure said: “Stephen was a founder member and contributor to the consortium that led to Luton Town 2020’s takeover in 2008, which resulted in the Club being saved from administration. As a director, Stephen helped to stabilise the Hatters and contributed to the unprecedented progress from the National League and through the EFL. Whilst stepping away from board duties, he will remain as a shareholder of the Club however and will continue to be a familiar face to fellow supporters, staff, and directors at Kenilworth Road.”

Stephen Browne has left his role on the Hatters' board - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

The vacancy created by Browne’s departure has been quickly filled though, the statement continuing: “As part of the board’s corporate restructure, we are delighted to welcome the addition of lawyer Glyn Taylor as General Counsel for the 2020 Holdings group and as a new member of the board. Glyn has acted as a corporate lawyer to the group for many years and will advise on all legal, company structuring and governance matters to all companies within the group, including the Power Court development.”

Discussing Browne’s exit and the arrival of Taylor, Town chairman David Wilkinson added: “Stephen was a founder of the 2020 consortium, and he has since been a valued member of the investor group and played a key non-executive role in helping the club to those four promotions. Stephen will remain as a shareholder in the Club and he will always be welcome at Kenilworth Road.

"We offer our heartfelt thanks for his contribution to the board over the past many years and wish him well in all his future ventures. At the same time, we welcome Glyn warmly to the board. Glyn is someone who has worked with us for over a decade already and will continue to add his considerable legal experience and expertise to the group.”