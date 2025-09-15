Luton Town expect to see some 'major milestones' at Power Court soon

Hatters aiming to move into new ground for start of 2028-29 season

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet expects some ‘major milestones’ to be reached at the club’s new ground in Power Court over the coming weeks and months.

The Hatters were initially given the green light back in August 2016 to build a new 17,5000 stadium at the venue, however, they were then delayed when Covid hit those plans massively, but following promotion to the Premier League, Town resubmitted their planning application for a 25,000-capacity ground which was approved by Luton Borough Council's planning committee in December 2024.

With those plans also containing an updated outline submission for an adjacent hotel and music venue, the Hatters have announced their intentions to play their first game at their new home when the 2028-29 season begins. Before they could actually get a spade in the ground though, 2020 Developments have had to negotiate a number of other issues, including rerouting the River Lea and also the removal of a power sub-station as well.

How Luton Town's new ground at Power Court will look - pic: Luton Town FC

Giving an update on how that process is going in his pre-Plymouth Argyle programme notes, Sweet said: “We have some major milestones to tick off in the calendar in the coming weeks. Firstly, the water in the River Lea begins to flow following its rerouting process this coming week, chased up in the following week by the old sub-station finally being decommissioned ready for dismantling. The switch-over of the sub-station has been a long time coming and we’re relieved that UK Power Networks has completed the work, paid for entirely by us.

“As all followers of our stadium development know, we can only start the construction of the stadium once these two milestones have been resolved as obstacles. The pace of progress will now start to gather at the end of the year. All this work is incredibly exciting, and it’s fair to say the last couple of months have been unprecedentedly busy on and off the field - in fact, these two go hand in hand as we look to entice our next generation of players with, for the first time, a long-term incentive of playing in our first game at Power Court.”

Meanwhile, chief operating officer for 2020 Developments Michael Moran went into more detail about just what will be happening later in the year when the groundwork will finally start to take place and supporters will be able to see some real movement with their own eyes, saying: “Phase two is targeted to start just before Christmas when you’ll see massive rigs in place, to put down the 20-metre piling we’re building on - and we’ll also be completing some work with moving old sewers and strengthening retaining walls.

“Piling before the end of the year has been one of the key objectives we’ve worked towards as part of our total, fully focused commitment to being ready to play at the start of the 2028/29 season. Underground works will then take around six months or so. Above ground external works will begin in 2026 once the substructure is completed.

"The skeleton of the stadium will be created quickly so it’ll all be visible, but that’s followed by all the mechanical and electrical works which are a huge part of the job - and then there’s completion and testing in 2027/28 to be set for that 2028/29 start. In the meantime, fans will see the façade and the shape becoming reality. All of this, of course, will be subject to any possible impact from global events outside of our control - but we’d like to think that after our experience to date, we’re ready to react to anything to keep things on track!”

Milestones: Phase One, rerouted river starts to flow (one week), old substation demolished (two weeks). Phase Two, December 2026 / January 2027 – piling begins for substructure. Underground work continues for six months. Phase Three, Spring / Summer 2026 – external construction begins, skeleton of stadium created, façade takes shape, mechanical and electrical work commences. Phase Four, 2027/28 – Mechanical and electrical work completed, ground fitted out, full testing and trials completed, ground opens for start of season 2028/2029, residential construction rolls out from 2028/29 as well.