Luton Town extend long-standing deal with back of shirt sponsor Utilita

Luton Town have announced they will continue their long-standing partnership with Utilita for a seventh season, as the company will be the club’s official back of shirt sponsor on all matchday shirts for the 2025-26 League One campaign.

After confirming yesterday that Luton-based construction firm Capital Sky would be the Hatters’ principal partner for the new season, taking over the front of shirt sponsorship from Utilita, then revealing this latest news on their official website, a statement from the Hatters said: “The journey of our partnership began as back of shirt partners in 2019, with in more recent years the Utilita branding being on the front of our shirts for some of the most memorable moments in the club’s history.

"These landmark moments include the 2022/23 Play Off Final victory at Wembley over Coventry City, followed by the club’s debut Premier League season of 2023/24, particularly remembering Saturday 30th September 2023, Luton’s first ever Premier League victory in securing a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

“Utilita and their charity partner, Utilita Giving, have also hosted community based activities, such as a seasonal takeover fixture, which helps to raise awareness of food and fuel poverty in the local area, and this will continue for the 2025/26 season. Both Utilita and the club would like to say thank you to the Luton Town fans for showing their support and generosity by making food and cash donations on those takeover days.”

Town’s recently appointed chief revenue officer Ben Kensell continued: “This is a fantastic long-term partnership between Luton Town and Utilita. Having worked with Jem (Maidment, chief marketing officer) and the team for over a decade at other clubs, it was a pleasure to be reconnected with them, and I’m delighted that they continue to show the fantastic support for the club and fanbase in continuing to join us on the journey to Power Court.

“Utilita are ingrained in supporting the community, as are Luton Town, and having a real presence in the town centre with the Utilita Hub only strengthens the connection between our fanbase and the wider Luton community, delivering against their green and affordable energy needs. We are delighted to have them on the back of the shirts for this upcoming season.”

Meanwhile, Maidment added: "Through our long-standing partnership, we’ve been proud to see our logo on the players’ shirts and be part of the club’s incredible story – both on and off the pitch. With The Hatters striving for promotion back to the Championship and the exciting progress towards Power Court, extending our partnership into a seventh season was an easy choice.

"But this partnership goes far beyond branding. We share a common goal to support the club’s fanbase and broader community. This is embodied through initiatives such as Football Rebooted, fundraising for the food and fuel poor with Utilita Giving, and our Energy Hub in The Mall, where our dedicated team offers guidance on energy efficiency and sustainability solutions.”