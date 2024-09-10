Luton Town 'extremely disappointed' with FA over flag cover up controversy

Hatters respond to incident during England U21s game

Luton Town have expressed their ‘disappointment’ with the Football Association’s controversial decision to cover up part of a flag during the England U21s international clash against Austria U21s at Kenilworth Road last night.

In the Main Stand section of the ground, a flag which reads ‘Luton Town Est 1885 Betrayed by the FA 2008’ has been hung even since the Hatters were deducted an unprecedented 30 points by the FA and the Football League ahead of 2008-09 season which effectively saw them relegated into non-league, without a realistic chance of ever overturning the deficit.

Ahead of the game last night, the ‘Betrayed by the FA’ piece was rolled up, which caused outrage among Town fans on social media, with Loyal Luton Supporters Club stating they were 'dismayed’ by what had occurred, the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust calling for an apology from the FA as well. Luton themselves have now responded on their official website as well, stating it was a decision taken out of their hands and that although they would be happy to stage such a fixture again, will only do so if their stadium remains untouched.

The Hatters flag was rolled up at Kenilworth Road for the England U21 international on Monday night - pic: Luton News

The statement read: “Luton Town Football Club would like to clarify the situation regarding the unauthorised folding of the flag in the corner of the Main Stand for last night’s England Under-21 international at Kenilworth Road. The ‘Betrayed by the FA 2008’ message printed at the bottom section of the flag has a meaningful significance to our supporters and the Club, as it is a representation of the most poignant event in the Club’s history and is a symbolic relic of the largest points deduction the FA has issued any club.

"As time has passed, the Club’s relationship with the FA has arrived at a place where games such as last night’s England U21 international may be hosted at Kenilworth Road. Events such as these are positive for the Club’s local community – particularly for younger supporters in the area – and are events the Club wishes to conduct more of moving into Power Court.

"In agreeing to use Kenilworth Road for last night’s fixture, the Club was obliged to hand the operation of the fixture and the Club’s entire facility to the FA under their specification which included adding the application of England branding throughout the stadium. However, it was requested that the banner in question would remain in place, just as it did when Kenilworth Road played host to the FA Women’s National League Cup final on March 23.

"In the final build-up to the match, the FA asked for the flag to be taken down, a request that the Club rejected. Instead, the corner was folded, which meant the flag remained in place, but the full extent of its meaning was compromised. This action was demanded by the FA and carried out by a member of Club staff who didn’t appreciate the true significance of the action.

"Had the request been escalated it would have been declined. The Club understands the subsequent reaction from the fanbase and is extremely disappointed the FA felt the need to hide the message, which is also a poignant part of its own history. We will never forget what happened with the points deductions, and we apologise to any of our supporters who were offended by this action and to those who own the flag.

"Ultimately, it was not the Club’s decision but the FA’s very late insistence in their staging of the fixture. Finally, the Club would like to be able to offer Kenilworth Road as a hosting venue for similar fixtures in future but would only do so on assurance that the Club’s wishes to acknowledge its history are observed.”