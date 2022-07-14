Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Luton Town have released ticket information ahead of their first Championship away match of the season.

The Hatters have received a full allocation of 2,354 tickets as they travel to Turf Moor to take on relegated side Burnley next month.

The club have confirmed following phases for away season card holders and diamond season ticket holders, any remaining tickets will be available to standard season ticket holders from Thursday 21st July to Monday 25th July.

Tickets will then be available on general sale from Tuesday 26th July until Friday 5th July.

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults, £20 for seniors and young adults and £18 for Under 18s.

Here are today’s rumours...

Coventry City snap up England youth international Coventry City have confirmed the loan signing of Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo. The 21-year-old made only one appearance for the newly promoted club last season. (Coventry City FC)

Ex-Wolves veteran nearing Birmingham City switch Birmingham City are reportedly on the verge of making their third summer signing as they look to snap up goalkeeper John Ruddy following his release from Wolves this summer. The 35-year-old only managed two appearances in the Premier League last season. (Birmingham Live)

Blackburn in talks over Liverpool defender Blackburn Rovers are looking increasingly likely to sign Liverpool's Ben Davies this summer after they opened talks with the Premier League clbu over a move. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United could target Potters full-back Leeds United have reportedly refreshed their interest in Stoke City's Josh Tymon following an injury to Junior Firpo. The Whites had been linked with the left-back earlier in the window, as well as Norwich City and Rangers. (Football Insider)