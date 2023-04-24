Luton Town fan Les Miller named Supporter of the Season at EFL awards night

Luton Town fan Les Miller was named the Supporter of the Season at last night's 2023 EFL Awards ceremony in London.

The award seeks to provide recognition and praise for a passionate and loyal supporter, who has demonstrated their support, dedication and commitment to their Club, its community and fellow supporters.

On being crowned the winner, a statement detailing the reasons why Miller was chosen said: “Les has a long history of supporting Luton Town.

"He has played a pivotal role for decades, helping to set up the Club’s Supporters Trust and being supportive to Club staff and fellow fans.

"He was integral to the formation of the Bobbers Travel Club in 1979, set up to help transport fans to home and away games.

“A committed family man, Les also looks after his disabled wife Sue, and runs his own accountancy business in Bedford.

"Despite this Les never fails to miss a committee meeting or any Trust activities and he has become a vital link between the Club and supporters.”

Luton Town fan Les Miller - pic: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock

Writing on Twitter, Luton Town said: “EFL Supporter of the Season!

"Congratulations Les, from all at the club.

“Thank you for all that you do for your fellow Hatters supporters.”