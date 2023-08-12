​Luton Town kick off their first ever Premier League campaign at the weekend when they head to Brighton & Hove Albion.

​The Hatters have been written off by the majority of pundits and supporters to drop straight back down to the Championship, but that’s not the case for those of a Town persuasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With over 1,000 voting on the Luton News social media page, then 75.8 percent believes Rob Edwards' side can avoid relegation.

Giving their reasons why, @DonnyLebowski said: “We need a good start. Make home advantage count. Beat the other teams around us.

“I think we’ll get 42/43 points. Which will be enough.”

@Elbeechio: “Pure passion, guts and sticking with the manager will be the difference between us and the teams around us with over paid players who take the money and wait for their manager to get the blame and the sack.”

@alexnewby3: “It's going to be close. Just want to have hope of staying up. Anything else the players have performed out of their skin. Everyone who was promoted last year stayed up. You never know.”

Luton fans have firm belief the Hatters can stay up this season - pic: Liam Smith

Advertisement

Advertisement

@nptomlin: “I think we can finish 15th. Some of the clubs are in turmoil at the moment. We of course are in a good place. Trust the team, trust the management and trust the board. COYH.”

@hatternick: “I have a feeling 16th place has our name on it. We will get tonked a few times, but we will cause a few bloody noses. recruitment has been excellent and still retained that spirit within the squad.”

@arfasarnie: “Love that optimism. Positivity and effort are what will keep us up.”

@ftfrankj: “As a non-hatter I think you’ve got reasonable pace (not frightening premier pace) and a massive team spirit. KR will be a shock to a few teams too. I think you’ll stay up, 15th.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@GeorgeOsborn: “I think the gulf in resources will be too much to bridge in the end.

“I do think though that we will fight much deeper into the season than the rest expect and there’s a world where there could be enough poorly run clubs (e.g. Everton) for us to finish above.”

@RSebbage: “Kenilworth Rd will swing it for us.”

@Larrick51410912: “As someone called a born pessimist (realist in reality), I’m very confident we’ll stay up. More confident than I was that we’d get promoted…”

@ConnorLTFC: “Going to be completely honest, I just can't see it. I don't think we'll be rock bottom, but I can see us getting 18th or 19th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The perfect outcome is if we can slip into that 17th position, my heart would love it, but my head says it won't happen.”

@justinhill08: “Heart says yes head says no, I just don’t think we have the budget and rightly so we have other priorities, that said it’s possible.”

@LesterBandy: “I said yes as I’m an optimist and I’d like to think that after the last 12 years that most Luton fans will say the same. But, in reality, it’s gonna take a monumental effort to achieve it.

"We all have to be together. Yes, teams will beat us, heavily. But, the stronger the team etc..”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@DynamoKevCOYH: “Realistically no, but I think we will make a good fight of it and given the woes of other clubs it's possible we may just manage it.”

@KatLT14: “Forever the optimist but if we go down it's been a hell of a journey and I have the best memories with my Dad!”

@jocolo: “We have to hope that Wolves, Everton, Sheffield United and West Ham have turmoil in their boardrooms and don’t spend their way out of trouble.”

@p_clark60: “Bite your hand off if offered 17th right now but think we might just do it!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@Darren_JS70: “I think we have a chance to survive but we definitely need a keeper! Apart from that we have brought in some decent players, I certainly think we will finish above Sheff Utd and there are a few more that could really struggle.”

@lutonmagoo: “Yes, if we get more quality in the goalkeeping area between now and the start of the season or at least before the end of August, believe it could be a loan & we may be waiting for other teams to make their mind up.”

@StretfordHatter: “We only have to be less bad than 3 other sides, of course we’ve got a decent chance. Need a keeper, though.”

@Bill_LabIT: “Going to be a tough season but the team spirit will keep us up COYHs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@AdamDriscoll92: “We wont be far away from the bottom 3 most of the season but I think we have the continuity, togetherness and drive to keep our PL status. And I think we may just do it…just.”

@chrisrich88: “I'd love to think we could ... and I think we will give it one hell of a go but think the difference in squads will just be too much ...but you never know.”

@QueenDidodotOrg: “Yes, because several teams have lost players (for instance, big teams to Arabia); besides, some middle teams will play European games (they bring incidents); small teams are physically weaker than us.”

@ColinEnl: “I think the difference in us staying up or not will be the ability to take our chances - we won’t get many and we have to take them, which we haven’t always done and why I would say we still need a striker in addition to the squad.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@sam819749972493: “I think there is no point going into any season thinking you can’t stay up!”

@JonnyHatter: Because we’re Luton! It’s what WE do!”

@royalyeoman: “Got to have confidence. They are a good team that play for each other.

“We will soon find out if they are good enough. Whatever happens we must stay behind them.

“Give them support and remember that relegation isn’t the end of the world unless you allow it to be. Enjoy the ride.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@potter1306: “I think he has kept core of the team which is going to help and also home form!!”

Meanwhile, on the Luton News Facebook page, Steve Murphy said: “You only have to look at the structure of the club going forward.

"And we won't be easy pickings for regular sides.

"OK Man City can beat anyone by a big margin.

"Arsenal are getting good now. Liverpool. Man u.

"Think we will follow the small clubs who made it, like Brentford, Brighton and Bournemouth. Coyh.”

Jimmy Tennyson added: “No reason why we can't.