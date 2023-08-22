Author Phil Duffy, who recently wrote and published two volumes titled ‘They Played for David Pleat at Luton Town’ (with a third book on the way) arranged the ‘An Audience With David Pleat’ event at The Hat Factory, with tickets sales benefitting the CHUMS charity. Former physio John Sheridan and a number of ex-players were in attendance too.

165 fans were also present. More tickets could have been sold, but for capacity limitations at the venue.

Pleat, now 78, played almost 200 games for the Hatters back in the 1960s, before returning to Kenilworth Road as manager in 1978 and is widely regarded as one of the finest to ever take charge of the club.

An Audience with David Pleat at the Hat Factory, Luton (Photo: Tony Margiocchi)

Leading Town back into Division One, Pleat kept Luton in the top flight until he left for Tottenham Hotspur in May 1986. He returned as manager once more in 1991, as although he couldn’t prevent relegation this time, his team reached the final four of the FA Cup in 1994.

Phil said: “The evening went really well, our compere Roger Wash, from Hatters Heritage also the Luton Town historian got the evening going with introductions and led the first half of the evening with some brilliantly prepared questions.

"Both David Pleat and John Sheridan were on great form and they complimented each other fielding questions and telling stories of their time not only at Luton Town but also when they left in 1986 for Tottenham."

After the interval, Phil, armed with a roaming mic, allowed the audience to ask questions. He said: “Mick Harford insisted on being the first to ask a question from the audience which went down well. Mick was sat in the audience along with Brian Stein and Emeka Nwajiobi.

“The venue were very happy, the former players were happy, David and John were happy and those who came to partake in the audience experience were happy, too. I have received lots of very complimentary feedback since the event from those who attended.”