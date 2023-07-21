Hatters fans are waiting eagerly for the 2023-24 season to get underway with a top flight trip to Brighton on August 12.

Our 48-minute documentary celebrates the rollercoaster ride that got the club to this point.

We speak to Kevin Harper and Tony Murray from the Luton Town Supporters Trust, plus other fans including Mark Crowther (who has been cycling to away stadiums for charity in recent years), Jayson Swift (the man responsible for much of the Hatters artwork seen on the walls of local pubs), Phil Duffy (author of They Played for David Pleat at Luton Town) and Steve Sims (Luton News editor).

Life following Luton Town is never dull and here’s a quick recap of the recent history!

> Relegation from the top flight in 1992.

> Several points deductions, culminating in 30 points taken off the club for the 2008/09 season which resulted in non league football.

> Five years to get back into the Football League with agonising losses in the play-offs - York twice (once at Wembley) and Wimbledon (on penalties).

> 2013/14 - Promotion! John Still gets the club out of the Conference.

> 2016/17 - Lose League Two play-off semi final to Blackpool.

> 2017/18 - Finished second League Two - promoted

> 2018/19 - 2018/19 - Champions of League One - promoted

> 2019/20 - Survive on the last day in the Championship after Covid break.

> 2021/22 - Lose Championship play-off semi-final to Huddersfield.

> 2022/23 - Promoted to Premier League at Wembley after beating Coventry on penalties in the Championship play-off final!

So sit back and enjoy our documentary. See you in the Premier league in August for our opening match away to Brighton… and hopefully at Power Court in a few years!

(Please note: The documentary appears in the video player embedded at the top of this article once the webpage has fully loaded in your browser and is preceded by brief advertising)

(Our thanks to the Wheelwright Arms and Bricklayers Arms who allowed filming on their premises).

