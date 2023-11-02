Luton Town fined £35,000 for failing to control supporters after play-off win over Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town have been fined £35,000 for failing to control their supporters after the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland in May.

Following the game, which the Hatters won 2-0 to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory, thanks to goals from Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer, a large number of home fans making up an attendance of 10,013 spilled on to the pitch to celebrate with their players and manager Rob Edwards as the hosts reached Wembley.

Meanwhile, during the contest, a home supporter, who has since been banned by the club, was caught on camera striking Black Cats attacker Amad Diallo as he went to take a throw-in.

The Hatters were charged back for both offences back in July, and a statement from the FA released this afternoon, said: “An independent Regulatory Commission has fined Luton Town £35,000 for breaching FA Rule E21 in relation to crowd control at their game against Sunderland in the EFL Championship on Tuesday 16 May 2023.

“Luton Town admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers): Conducted themselves in an orderly fashion;

“Did not behave in an improper, threatening, violent and/or provocative way in the 14th minute; and Did not commit any form of pitch incursion following the final whistle.