Luton Town handed home draw against League Two opposition in Carabao Cup second round

Hylton and Stacey on target the last time the teams met
By James Heneghan
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST

Luton Town have been drawn against Gillingham in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Kenilworth Road.

Subject to TV selections, round two matches are to be played on either Tuesday, August 29th, or Wednesday, August 30th.

This will be the first fixture to be played at Kenilworth Road in the 2023/24 season. Confirmation of a date, kick-off time and ticket information will be released in due course.

The Hatters last played Gillingham in League One in March 2019 when Danny Hylton and Jack Stacey scored in a 2-2 draw. The teams have faced each other 62 times in total, with Luton winning 30 of those meetings.

Gillingham won through to the second round by upsetting Southampton as Ross McKenzie scored twice in a 3-1 win against the Championship club.

