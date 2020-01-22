Luton Town handed major boost in Bundesliga defender chase, QPR sensation eyed by Premier League sides - Championship gossip

Luton Town will perhaps be glad of the lengthy break they will have before their next game, as they look to boost their chances of avoiding relegation by responding with a big performance against Derby County next Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Hatters continue to be linked with a number of players, as Graeme Jones looks to make some January transfer window additions to his squad. Here's all the latest news and rumours from the Championship...

Sheffield United look set to challenge Celtic and Rangers for Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, with the Blades ready to pay a significant sum to land the 20-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town's Adama Diakhaby on loan until the end of the season. The 23-year-old was previously on the books at Ligue 1 outfit Monaco. (BBC Sport)

Burnley are understood to have knocked back loan offers from the likes of Middlesbourgh and Fulham for defender Ben Gibson, despite the player make just one appearance since signing in 2018. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United have confirmed the acquisition of full-back Jack Robinson from Nottingham Forest. He is the Blades second signing of the window, following Jack Rodwell's signing earlier in the month. (Sheffield Star)

Luton Town look to have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Augsburg defender Reece Oxford, after reports emerged suggesting that transfer rivals Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in the player. (Northern Echo)

Leeds United's chances of signing reported target Adri Embarba look to have taken a hit, with his club, Rayo Vallecano, holding out for his £8.5m release to be matched. (HITC)

Southampton are believed to be leading the race to sign Queens Park Rangers starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has scored four goals and made four assists so far this season. (Football Insider)

A number of top tier sides are said to be circling Bristol City ace Josh Brownhill, after it emerged that a clause in his contract will seem him become available for just £7 million the summer. (Bristol Post)

Fulham and Bournemouth are understood to be battling it out for Huddersfield Town forward Isaac Mbenza. He's yet to find his feet in English football since arriving from Montpellier in 2018. (L'Equipe)