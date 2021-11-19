19th November 2021 - Championship rumours

The Hatters are set to return to Championship action tonight with their trip to QPR.

They will be hoping to pick up a much needed win after going into the international break off the back of a disappointing defeat to Stoke City.

Town midfielder Luke Berry remains the only absentee for this evening’s match after picking up a kjnee injury in their 1-0 win over Hull City last month.