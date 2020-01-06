Luton Town in 'pole position' to land ex-Everton starlet, Spurs favourites to sign QPR's £12 million-rated talisman - Championship gossip

Luton Town crashed out of the FA Cup to Bournemouth on Saturday, but it will at least allow the club to focus fully on their league campaign, as they look to secure their second tier status for next season.

With the January transfer window now open, it'll be interesting to see whether the Hatters can secure any new players to boost their hopes of surviving relegation. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Sheffield Wednesday are among the bookies' favourites to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan in January, but face fierce competition from the likes of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest. (Sky Bet)

Leeds United have been linked with a January loan move for Sheffield United's £5m midfielder Luke Freeman, who has barely featured for the club since joining last summer. (Daily Star)

Derby County and Blackburn Rovers are believed to be battling it out for Manchester United starlet George Tanner, who is capable of playing on both defensive flanks. (Manchester Evening News)

Luton Town are said to be in 'pole position' to sign Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, despite Hatters boss Graham Jones playing down talk of a deal last weekend. (The 72)

Tottenham Hotspur are the bookies' favourites to sign QPR sensation Eberechi Eze this month, after a series of stunning displays in the second tier this season. (Sky Bet)

Leeds United are said to be interested in pursuing a move for Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow, who has scored nine goals in 21 games for his side this season. (Football League World)

Wigan Athletic are rumoured to have upped their efforts to sign a new striker, with a loan move for Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes understood to be among their top targets. (Football Insider)

Charlton Athletic may look to bring in Middlesbrough forward Marcus Browne on loan this January, although Doncaster Rovers and Coventry City could rival them for the deal. (Coventry Telegraph)

Aston Villa are understood to be interested in Middlesbrough duo Darren Randolph and Britt Assombalonga, but may have to fork out around £10m for the latter. (Team Talk)