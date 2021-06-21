Luton Town join race for ex-Atletico Madrid starlet, Birmingham City chase 12-goal winger
Luton Town have done the bulk of their summer transfer business early, bringing in five quality new signings so far this summer.
Over the weekend, the Hatters announced the double signing of veteran striker Cameron Jerome and midfielder Henri Lansbury, who will add some further depth to Luton's squad as they look to continue their impressive progress in the second tier this season.
Jerome, 34, discussed what he will be looking to bring to the side following the announcement of his signing, and said: “With the experience I bring to the club on and off the field, I like to think that I am a good professional.
“I like to keep myself in good condition and I’m always ready to compete with my other team-mates for a playing spot in the team, so I will bring that extra competitiveness to the other players.
I will also bring that guidance and mentor experience to the squad as well. With the quality I have shown throughout my career, I can still do it and make a difference at this level.
“I think it is something that naturally comes with becoming an older professional. When I was a young pro starting out, my teammates tried to help me and took a little bit of the weight off me.
“I managed to go out and express myself on the pitch and if there is any way I can do that here, in terms of not just the players that play in my position but any other positions as well I can give them extra guidance and experience, having someone to lean on and talk to.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: