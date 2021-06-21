Luton Town join race for ex-Atletico Madrid starlet, Birmingham City chase 12-goal winger

Over the weekend, the Hatters announced the double signing of veteran striker Cameron Jerome and midfielder Henri Lansbury, who will add some further depth to Luton's squad as they look to continue their impressive progress in the second tier this season.

Jerome, 34, discussed what he will be looking to bring to the side following the announcement of his signing, and said: “With the experience I bring to the club on and off the field, I like to think that I am a good professional.

“I like to keep myself in good condition and I’m always ready to compete with my other team-mates for a playing spot in the team, so I will bring that extra competitiveness to the other players.

I will also bring that guidance and mentor experience to the squad as well. With the quality I have shown throughout my career, I can still do it and make a difference at this level.

“I think it is something that naturally comes with becoming an older professional. When I was a young pro starting out, my teammates tried to help me and took a little bit of the weight off me.

“I managed to go out and express myself on the pitch and if there is any way I can do that here, in terms of not just the players that play in my position but any other positions as well I can give them extra guidance and experience, having someone to lean on and talk to.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Tangerines close in on Casey Blackpool are edging closer to completing a deal for Leeds United youngster Oliver Casey. The 20-year-old made two first team appearances for the Whites last season, featuring in both the domestic cup competitions Leeds played in . (Yorkshire Evening Post) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

2. Jones signs new Sky Blues deal Coventry City winger Jodi Jones has described himself as "over the moon" after landing a new deal with the club. He missed the whole of last season with an ACL injury, but has been rewarded for his relentless commitment in coming back from the set-back. (Coventry Telegraph) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

3. Tangerines set to lose winger race Blackpool and Charlton Athletic look set for transfer disappointment, with Sunderland looking likely to win the race for mutual target Viv Solomon-Otabor. The ex-CSKA Sofia man, now of Wigan Athletic, will see his contract expire at the end of June. (The 72) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

4. Tykes boss favourite to West Brom job Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has been named as the firm odds-on favourite for the West Brom job, following the exit of Sam Allardyce at the end of last season. The Tykes has 25 of his 44 games in charge since joining the club last October. (SkyBet) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo