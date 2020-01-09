Luton Town join race for Premier League defender, Hull City look to snap up Norway international midfielder - Championship gossip

Luton Town look like they could well invest in a new player or two this month, as the January transfer window enters its second week.

The Hatters have struggled of late, but an injection of quality players this month could go a long way in helping them escape the dreaded relegation zone. Here's all the latest news and transfer rumours from the Championship...

Nottingham Forest are believed to be plotting a January raid for Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt, who has been the Tykes' standout star in an otherwise tricky season. (The Athletic)

Leeds United are understood to be focusing their attention on luring either Sheffield United's Billy Sharp or Southampton's Che Adams to the club, the latter appearing to be their key target. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Hull City have been linked with a move for West Ham United's out of favour attacker Martin Samuelsen, whose contact with the East London club expires in the summer. (Hull Daily Mail)

Huddersfield Town could look to make a move for Sheffield United defender Richard Stearman, who has barely featured for the Blades since their promotion to the top tier. (Football Insider)

Luton Town are rumoured to be battling Ipswich Town for Newcastle United defender Jamie Sterry, who is expected to leave the club on a permanent deal this month. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worral is likely to be the subject of much interest during the transfer window, with Norwich City among the front-runners to sign him. (The 72)

West Bromwich Albion are understood to have an interest in signing Genk and Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta, who has scored 43 goals in 98 matches for his club so far. (Guardian)

Leeds United are said to have made a formal approach to sign Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones on loan, but his stunning FA Cup goal against Everton may see the Reds look to hang onto him. (Football Insider)