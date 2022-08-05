Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has spoken on the toughness of this weekend’s clash with Burnley.

The Hatters picked up their first point against Birmingham City in last weekend’s opener, while the Clarets were victorious in what was a dominating victory over Huddersfield Town.

Vincent Kompany’s side were relegated from the Premier League last season but have brought in a number of talented players to improve their ranks and will be desperate for a swift return to the top tier.

Speaking to the club, Jones said: “It’s a Championship game. There is no easy game so it will be a real test, but a really good test.

“We like to get tested at this football club because we’ve come through a lot of tests throughout our time here and this is another one. It’s going to be massively difficult but it’s going to be difficult for Burnley as well.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Black Cats target set to join Leeds United Sunderland are reportedly set to miss out on free agent goalkeeper Joel Robles, with the 32-year-old nearing a move to Leeds United. Norwich City had also been interested in signing the former Everton shotstopper. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

2. Reading boss dampens rumours of Chelsea youngster loan Paul Ince has rejected rumours that Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson is close to joining Reading and has claimed that other positions are being focused on first. The 18-year-old joined the Blues' academy from Chelsea this summer. (Berkshire Live)

3. Reading beaten to defender by Championship rivals Reading boss Paul Ince has revealed that the Royals were close to signing West Brom defender Cedric Kipre but Cardiff City got there first. The 25-year-old has joined the Bluebirds on a season-long loan deal. (Football League World)

4. Ex-Swansea flop joins Ligue 1 champions Former Swansea City loanee Renato Sanches has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Lille on a five-year deal. The Frenchman failed to impress during his stint in Wales during the 2017/18 season. (PSG)