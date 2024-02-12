Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town FC former player and manager Mick Harford was the star of a talk at the University of Bedfordshire, speaking to a sold-out audience about his life, career and the Hatters’ rise to the Premier League.

Mick shared memories of his time at the club at the ‘From Grassroots to Glory’ talk on Thursday (February 8). The 65-year-old was quizzed by a panel made up of Media, Marketing & PR student Fleur O’Brien, journalism student Amia Clarke, radio & audio alumni Rob Clark, and Jon Boyle, senior lecturer in communications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also spoke about his prostate cancer diagnose in 2020 – and the work he has done to help raise awareness.

Mick Harford, taken at the University of Bedfordshire. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Mick said: “My career and what I did in football is no different to what you do or what we’re all trying to achieve. We all have our goals, something to aim for, and that’s no different for a footballer. Whatever business you’re in, whatever you do in your life, my message is this: stay strong, be yourself and go for it.”

He shared fascinating tales of his time playing and managing with Luton Town, and answered audience questions on his favourite players and memories.

During the talk, Mick spoke about his work raising awareness of prostate cancer, through testing and outreach projects through the football club. He explained: “I obviously was diagnosed in 2020 with prostate cancer. I used to sit there and watch the game and I thought, ‘I wonder how many people in here got prostate cancer’. And I thought if I could just help one person, one person that’d do for me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So Gary, myself and Nathan, put the word out there we just try to help as many people as we can – get the word out there, give information. If there's any remote testing places which have come to Kenilworth Road, I go down and say hello to the guys who are getting tested and just give them support, because it's something I'm really really big into and I want to help as many people as I can.”