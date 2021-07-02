Luton Town-linked ace subject of £1.5m bid, Fulham linked with £13m-rated Liverpool winger

The club have had arguably one of the most successful transfer windows in the division so far this summer, bringing in seven new signings including the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes, Cameron Jerome, Henri Lansbury and Reece Burke.

Meanwhile, Hatters stalwart Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has revealed he's hopeful of sealing a new contract to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road, and said: “I had stuff to sort out at my club before I flew out (for international duty with DR Congo).

“We're still trying to sort it, but hopefully that can be sorted. "It's been a good selection for me to play for Congo, my mum and dad are Congolese so to be selected is very good.

“The camp has gone really well, we've been training with the coach so it's been good. Hopefully we can come back in September and we go for the (World Cup) qualifiers, do well and qualify for the World Cup.

“I can promise that I will try 100 per cent, to play for your country is a big thing, so hopefully I can do that, keep performing well.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Tykes face competition for Perica Barnsley look set to face stiff competition to sign Watford striker Stipe Perica, with a number of second tier sides set to be chasing him. The Tykes have reportedly recently lodge a £1.5m bid for the ex-Chelsea starlet. (The Athletic) Photo: Marc Atkins Buy photo

2. Millers turn down offer for Crooks Ipswich Town are believed to have had a bid in the region of £400k turned down for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks. The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with Derby and Peterborough, previously played for Scottish giants Rangers. (Football League World) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

3. Posh bring back Marriott Peterborough United have re-signed their former forward Jack Marriott, who agreed to return to London Road after being released by Derby County. He smashed his way to 27 league goals in one season for the Posh back in 2017/18. (Club website) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. Forest join Marcondes chase Nottingham Forest are the latest side to take an interest in free agent Emiliano Marcondes, and are believed to have opened talks with the ex-Brentford star. West Brom and Barnsley have also been linked with the dynamic midfielder. (Football Insider) Photo: Steve Bardens Buy photo