Luton Town-linked ace subject of £1.5m bid, Fulham linked with £13m-rated Liverpool winger
Luton Town are hard at work ahead of the 2021/22 campaign getting underway next month, as they look to hit the ground running and make a strong start to the new Championship season.
The club have had arguably one of the most successful transfer windows in the division so far this summer, bringing in seven new signings including the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes, Cameron Jerome, Henri Lansbury and Reece Burke.
Meanwhile, Hatters stalwart Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has revealed he's hopeful of sealing a new contract to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road, and said: “I had stuff to sort out at my club before I flew out (for international duty with DR Congo).
“We're still trying to sort it, but hopefully that can be sorted. "It's been a good selection for me to play for Congo, my mum and dad are Congolese so to be selected is very good.
“The camp has gone really well, we've been training with the coach so it's been good. Hopefully we can come back in September and we go for the (World Cup) qualifiers, do well and qualify for the World Cup.
“I can promise that I will try 100 per cent, to play for your country is a big thing, so hopefully I can do that, keep performing well.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: