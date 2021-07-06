Luton Town-linked defender in talks over new deal, Stoke City chase £5m midfielder

A number of the club's new players, including the likes of Cameron Jerome, Reece Burke and Allan Campbell were in action for the Hatters earlier in the week, when they defeated Hitchin Town 7-0 in a pre-season friendly clash at Top Field.

Discussing his performance, Campbell said: “I like to try and get after people and win the ball back for the team.

“The manager pointed to that at the start of the game, he didn’t want to give them too much time on the ball, wanted to press them high, force them into mistakes and fortunately we did that and got some joy from it.

“It was my first start for Luton, so I just wanted to do the basics well and try to do my best for the team, I thought I did all right, so I’m glad it went well. I’m box-to-box, tenacious, try to get goals and assists, get stuck in and give the fans something to cheer about.

“It was good, the main thing was to come and try and get the work in. It’s pre-season, so the gaffer told us before the game, just go and make the most of it, try and get the fitness in the legs.

“Everybody was going to play 45 minutes so it was just a matter of making sure you get the most out of it.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

