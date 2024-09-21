Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lynch heads out for first team football

Young Luton striker Oli Lynch has joined Isthmian Premier Division side Dulwich Hamlet on an initial one-month youth loan.

The 18-year-old centre-forward, who spent the second half of last term on loan with Southern League Premier Division outfit Hitchin Town, scored three goals during the Hatters’ FA Youth Cup campaign back in 2022-23, also netting twice for the Development squad in their 5-1 Beds Senior Cup semi-final victory over Bedford Town, Town going on to lift the trophy.

Hamlet are currently managed by former Luton first team coach Hakan Hayrettin, with ex-Hatters number two Terry Harris as his assistant, and are sitting ninth in the table with three wins from their opening six games. Lynch, who played 90 minutes in the 3-2 win over Scottish Premier League side Rangers U21s’ recently, is now in contention to feature for his new side in this afternoon’s match at home to Horsham.

Young Luton striker Oli Lynch - pic: Luton Town FC

» Luton U21s beat Cheshunt 2-0 in a friendly clash during the week. Town took the lead on 22 minutes when Taylan Harris sent over a cross from the left, with Dominic Dos Santos Martins tapping home at the far post. The Hatters added a second goal on the hour mark, Tyrell Giwa curling into the top corner on his left foot, while Sam Anderson went close late on with an overhead kick that flew just wide.

» The Hatters U17s played out an exciting 1-1 draw with fierce rivals Watford in their U17 Professional Development League Cup tie on Tuesday night. After the Hornets hit the post in the first half, Town gained the ascendancy, Joe Deeney’s side grabbing the lead with eight minutes left, Christian Chigozie heading home Dylan Stitt's corner.

However, with 87 minutes on the clock, Watford netted an equaliser, as speaking to the club’s official website, Deeney said: “The boys represented the club really well on the night. We wanted to win, of course, but the performance levels and everything else we showed was first class. We created lots of good opportunities and played some good high-tempo football. There was lots of energy, the intensity, as you’d expect from a derby, was excellent and even though we were rocked by their goal we didn’t crumble and still wanted to win the game.”