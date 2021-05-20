Luton Town lose ten-goal striker to divisional rivals, Millwall close in on ex-Sheffield United man

“He's been on an upward trajectory all his career, going from the lower leagues to the Championship and he's kept scoring goals.“I like when they've come up the hard way, coming through the school of hard knocks to keep progressing and getting to a higher standard.“He's ended up an international footballer through all of that and that's due to his hard work, diligence and ability to score goals. He's got a great scoring record. He's durable, he's tough and he'll be one of us. I'm delighted to have him.”The 30-year-old spent four seasons on the books at Luton, and netted an impressive 72 goals in 183 games.Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: