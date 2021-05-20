Championship transfer news

Luton Town lose ten-goal striker to divisional rivals, Millwall close in on ex-Sheffield United man

Luton Town are busy at work behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month, as Nathan Jones plots potential new signings to strengthen his side ahead of next season.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:56 am

The Hatters finished the 2020/21 Championship season in 12th place, and will be looking to push on next season with a vocal fan support back at Kenilworth Road to spur them on.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City completed the signing of Luton Town striker James Collins on a free transfer yesterday, ahead of the expiry of his contract. Discussing the deal, Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy claimed: “It's a really good signing for us.

“He's been on an upward trajectory all his career, going from the lower leagues to the Championship and he's kept scoring goals.“I like when they've come up the hard way, coming through the school of hard knocks to keep progressing and getting to a higher standard.“He's ended up an international footballer through all of that and that's due to his hard work, diligence and ability to score goals. He's got a great scoring record. He's durable, he's tough and he'll be one of us. I'm delighted to have him.”The 30-year-old spent four seasons on the books at Luton, and netted an impressive 72 goals in 183 games.Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Wimmer set to leave Stoke

Stoke City's £18m signing Kevin Wimmer looks set to finally leave the club after spending the last three seasons out on loan. He's been tipped to terminate his contract, before joining Austrian side SK Rapid Wien. (Sport Witness)

Photo: JÃ¶rg SchÃ¼ler

2. McGree to stay with Blues

Birmingham City have agreed a deal to keep Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree at the club until the start of next year. The Australia youth international has featured 15 times for the Blues this season, since joining the side on loan last October. (BBC Sport)

Photo: Michael Regan

3. Palace eye Chelsea youngster

Swansea City loan star Marc Guehi has been tipped to join Crystal Palace this summer. The Chelsea youngster looks set to go out on loan again next season, and could be brought in to bolster an Eagles squad set to lose a number of players. (The Athletic)

Photo: Michael Steele

4. Stoke stopper is Lincoln hero

Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik has joined Lincoln City on an emergency loan, after regular stopper Alex Palmer suffered a head injury in training. He conceded kept a clean sheet in last night's 2-0 play-off semi-final first leg win against Sunderland last night. (Club website)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

