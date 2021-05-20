Luton Town lose ten-goal striker to divisional rivals, Millwall close in on ex-Sheffield United man
Luton Town are busy at work behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month, as Nathan Jones plots potential new signings to strengthen his side ahead of next season.
The Hatters finished the 2020/21 Championship season in 12th place, and will be looking to push on next season with a vocal fan support back at Kenilworth Road to spur them on.
Meanwhile, Cardiff City completed the signing of Luton Town striker James Collins on a free transfer yesterday, ahead of the expiry of his contract. Discussing the deal, Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy claimed: “It's a really good signing for us.
"He's been on an upward trajectory all his career, going from the lower leagues to the Championship and he's kept scoring goals."I like when they've come up the hard way, coming through the school of hard knocks to keep progressing and getting to a higher standard."He's ended up an international footballer through all of that and that's due to his hard work, diligence and ability to score goals. He's got a great scoring record. He's durable, he's tough and he'll be one of us. I'm delighted to have him."The 30-year-old spent four seasons on the books at Luton, and netted an impressive 72 goals in 183 games.