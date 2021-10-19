Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City rank among the Championship's 'dirtiest' teams so far this season

With a quarter of the 2021/22 Championship campaign played, we are taking at look (via WhoScored stats) at this season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings and red cards to examine which teams are the 'dirtiest’ in the second tier of English football and where each side ranks in the league table.
We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. We have also included each team's most ill-disciplined player:
1. Sheffield United - Total score: 61
Fouls: 94. Yellow cards: 14. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Rhys Norrington-Davies & John Fleck
Photo: Nigel Roddis
2. Bristol City - Total score: 73
Fouls: 114. Yellow cards: 16. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Rob Atkinson.
Photo: Marc Atkins
3. Nottingham Forest - Total score: 73
Fouls: 116. Yellow cards: 15. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Tobias Figueiredo, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, James Garner.
Photo: Tony Marshall
4. Swansea City - Total score: 76
Fouls: 116. Yellow cards: 18. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Ryan Manning.
Photo: Dan Mullan