Following Luton Town has had plenty of ups and downs over the years and there's never a dull moment as all Hatter fans will know.

Today we publish the second in a series of picture articles where we share some photos from the past which are sure to stir up plenty of memories. If you missed part 1 click here

On Monday, November 2, 2020, Hatters' Heritage launched a new website aimed at showcasing the heritage of Luton Town Football Club from its origins in 1885 to the present day.

Eventually, the website will publish every page of every programme in the collection, every photograph, every match report of every game played home and away, along with a large volume of memorabilia. In addition, there will be a variety of ‘features’ relating to the rich history of the club. Currently 20 complete seasons are showcased on the site, complete statistics since 1885, profiles and photos of every post-war player (pre-war should be ready shortly), plus much more.

Hatters’ Heritage is a registered charity and relies on funds received from members by way of an annual fee to pay for web hosting, licences and insurances. All the volunteers are unpaid but share a love of, and passion for, Luton Town Football Club. If you feel you can contribute in any way, contact details are shown on the site www.hattersheritage.co.uk.

1. Crown invading the Kenilworth Road pitch after promotion was won in 1937

2. Artificial surface being laid 1985

3. Promotion celebrations in 2002

4. Brian Stein and Paul Walsh after being picked to play for England v France in 1984