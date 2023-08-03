Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that the quartet of Luke Freeman, Admiral Muskwe, Dion Pereira and Glen Rea could all be on their way out of Kenilworth Road during the summer transfer window.

With Town winning promotion to the Premier League, the Hatters chief is now tasked with putting together a squad that gives the Hatters the best possible chance of staying in the top flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has made six signings so far, meaning Edwards now has 27 players at his disposal, and with only 25 allowed to be named, and more transfers incoming, the Town chief will need to move some on if he wants to continue adding.

Luke Freeman could be allowed to leave Kenilworth Road this summer - pic: Liam Smith

Goalkeeper Jack Walton and midfielder Elliot Thorpe have both gone on season-long loans to Dundee United and Shrewsbury Town, while Carlos Mendes Gomes was sold to Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee last week, as Edwards began trimming the numbers.

Experienced midfielder Freeman was brought in by Nathan Jones last summer, going on to play 26 times, scoring twice, but after suffering a serious groin injury, only started once under Edwards, that the 0-0 draw against Hull City in the final game of the regular season.

Zimbabwe international Muskwe, 24, also signed by Jones, started just once last season, the 2-0 win at Swansea in August, as he was loaned to League One Fleetwood, making 14 appearances and scoring three goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recalled by Luton in January, he didn’t feature in the second half of the campaign, as he has played 26 times in total for Luton after joining in August 2021, with two goals, both in cup competitions.

With neither playing during the pre-season matches so far, asked if they could be leaving the club ahead of the deadline passing on Friday, September 1, Edwards said: “Potentially yes.

"It’s difficult these times when you’ve got to shape a squad, you’ve got to name a 25-man squad and the two of them have been fantastic, really, really professional.

"I can’t speak highly enough of them, but it’s just unfortunate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can’t play everyone and when we want to try and bring some people in, there are some casualties.

"But that’s something that we’re trying to help them with and make sure they do get the right move that they deserve as well.”

Meanwhile, the long-serving Rea first joined on loan from Brighton in March 2016, when Town were in League Two, making his move permanent a few months later.

He was a vital part of a squad who won back-to-back promotions to the Championship, but has found first team action limited in recent years, his last Town game coming in January 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A loan to Wigan saw Rea suffer a serious knee injury, as he thankfully returned last term to spend the final stages of the campaign on loan at League One Cheltenham, but it now looks like his Luton career, which has seen him make 207 appearances and score eight goals, is coming to an end.

Former Atlanta United attacker Pereira moved to Luton in November 2020, as after impressing in the Development squad, he was fast-tracked to the first team squad.

However, he couldn’t ever fully kick on, with just three senior first team outings, having two loan spells at Bradford City in the last two years, also playing once for Yeovil as well.