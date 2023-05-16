Luton Town reach Wembley after a famous play-off victory over Sunderland

Luton Town are heading to Wembley in the Championship play-off final later this month after a stunning performance to beat Sunderland 2-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate at an absolutely electric Kenilworth Road this evening.

From start to finish it was an incredible atmosphere, witnessed by just over 10,000 at the famous stadium, and those who were there will never, ever forget the events that unfolded in front of them.

To a man, Town were utterly tremendous, pressing their opponents to within an inch of their lives and delivering the kind of display they would want to roll up and bring out every time they set foot on the field should they reach the promised land of the Premier League.

Tom Lockyer heads Luton 2-0 ahead against Sunderland

Picking an unchanged side, boss Rob Edwards saw Luton, trailing 2-1 from the first leg, begin exactly as they would have wanted, mixing controlled aggression with a desire to get about their opponents and make it a far tougher ride than they had in the second half at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

A rocket fuelled opening 15 minutes saw Luton have the perfect start, ahead from their first corner on 10 minutes, mirroring exactly what had happened just three days ago.

Swung into the box again, this time it dropped in a mass of bodies and Gabe Osho was there to turn the ball over the line from close range to almost lift the roof off an already super-charged Kenilworth Road.

Town were then indebted to a truly wonderful save from Ethan Horvath for keeping it level moments later as the Black Cats showed they too were a threat from set-pieces.

It looked like Pierre Ekwah had got there to turn a header goalwards, Horvath with a magnificent stop at his near post to divert it away, which became even more impressive when replays showed it was actually a misdirected header from Elijah Adebayo.

The rebound was fired against Amari'i Bell's hand, but unintentionally as despite the entire visiting side screaming for a penalty, referee Simon Hooper waved them away.

With Town doing everything they hadn't in that second period at Wearside, Morris isolating his man and winning almost every ball forward, Adebayo cleverly using his body to put his opponents on the back foot in the tight confines of Bedfordshire, it was an entirely different encounter to what had gone on the vast expanses of the north east.

Town's blood and thunder approach, laced with quality and roared on by an animated crowd who somehow bettered their efforts from the Watford game, definitely rattled the visitors, who were reduced to knocking some aimless balls forward at times, something that just hadn't happened at the weekend

Midway through the half, Town were inches away from a second as Doughty hung up an inviting cross and when keeper Anthony Patterson couldn't gather, Morris’s attempt cleared off the line, as it hit Ekwah and had to be repelled once more just in the nick of time.

With set-pieces becoming a key component of Luton's arsenal, such was their aerial dominance, they went close on the half hour, Doughty's delivery met by Morris, with Patterson parrying away.

The ball then made its way to Adebayo, his cross glanced narrowly wide by Lockyer, landing just past the far post.

Town demonstrated that they didn't just have to only go direct though, as with 37 gone, they worked it well on the right, Adebayo escaping to find Morris who could only clip wide.

However, their success from corners was apparent again on 43 minutes, Doughty's delivery cleared to the edge of the box, where Cody Drameh played it back out to him.

The wingback whipped in a wonderful cross and Lockyer was there to time his run perfectly and nod past Patterson for a cracking second goal.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo, who had been roundly booed all night, plus the warm-up after his antics in the league game and on Saturday, scuffed heart-warmingly wide.

Knowing all they had to do was replicate their opening 45 minutes when the second period came around, Luton had the chance to do just that when a calamity of a clearance from Patterson fell in the lap of Clark just 60 seconds in.

All he needed to do was find the empty net, but got it totally wrong, slicing horribly wide of the target.

Town were clearly intent on getting a third, which was the best tactic, Adebayo not connecting with an ambitious volley, before the Black Cats had a meek attempt to draw level, Jack Clarke's hopeful long ranger easy for Horvath.

Corners continued to be a huge source of joy for the hosts, Adebayo's header over the top, before on the hour mark, he was released by Morris's through ball but for some reason, didn't fully commit, the Black Cats back to smuggle behind for another dead ball situation and not the spotkick the entire crowd begged for.

Osho met another left wing delivery with the man stationed on the post doing his job, as Patrick Roberts decided to go it alone, and eventually pulled the trigger, but couldn't produce the finish his skill warranted.

As time started to tick away, Sunderland began to finally enjoy some possession, with Luton beginning to tire after the efforts each and every one of them had put in, one press from Drameh getting the home fans off their feet as he whipped them into a frenzy.

Roberts curled well over with 15 minutes left, as Edwards turned to the fresh legs of Allan Campbell for the final stages, Town's players understandably starting to cramp up, Doughty dragging a half chance wide.

Roberts blazed over from range once more, but with the visitors winning a corner in four minutes of stoppage time, and sending keeper Patterson up, Osho cleared it and Drameh set off.

Looking up to roll the ball into the unguarded net and seal the victory, only to find his radar ever so slightly off, leading to a fraught final few seconds.

The Hatters managed to see them out and finally get the party started, as Town are now on the verge of greatness, one game away from a return to the top flight for the first time since 1992.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark (Allan Campbell 83), Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: James Shea, Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Reece Burke, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Taylor.

Black Cats: Nathan Patterson, Pierre Ekwah, Joe Gelhardt (Edouard Michut 64), Luke O'Nien, Patrick Roberts, Trai Hume, Lynden Gooch (C Abdoullah Ba 78), Alex Pritchard (Aji Alese 57), Daniel Neil (Niall Huggins 78), Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo.

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Isaac Lihadji, Joe Anderson.

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Booked: Clark 17, O'Nien 30.