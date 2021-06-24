Luton Town ready raid for 20-goal lethal striker, West Brom manager chase continues

The likes of Henri Lansbury, Reece Burke and Fred Onyedinma have all arrived at Kenilworth Road over the past couple of weeks, and it will be fascinating to see whether the Hatters look to land more signings before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Veteran striker Cameron Jerome is among the new faces to arrive at the club, and revealed: “I want to play every week and if I’m not playing every week I’m not happy. At this age you’ve got to understand it’s horses for courses, different games for different players.

“With how the team play, fast, dynamic, press from the front, all those sort of things, as a player it’s impossible with the speed of the game to play every game.

“It’s a long season, 46 games, so I’m sure I’ll be used as and when the manager sees fit, but first and foremost, I’m here to play. Secondly, with my age and my experience, and what else I bring off the pitch, it’s to help some of the younger players as well.

“So that will be a key factor which I’m looking forward to as I had it as a young player.”

Meanwhile, the EFL fixtures are announced at 9am this morning, and the Hatters will be eagerly awaiting the news of who they'll face in key games such as the first day of the season, Boxing Day, and the last match when the campaign in concluded in May.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

