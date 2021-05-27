Luton Town ready raid for ex-Watford man, West Ham eye £12m midfield sensation

The Hatters finished last season comfortably in mid-table, and will look to continue establishing themselves in the second-tier in the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

It was a busy day for the club yesterday, with both Dan Potts and skipper Sonny Bradley signing new deals to extend their respective stays at Kenilworth Road.

The latter told the club's official website: “I’m really happy to have signed again. I said recently that I can’t wait to walk out at Kenilworth Road in front of fans again, because we all know that roof is going to come off.

“We’ve come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we’ve all been through over this past year and a bit. It’s going to be a real emotional day when that happens.

“I’ve been privileged to captain the club during such a successful period and I’m excited about what the future holds now we’ve established ourselves in the Championship.”

Bradley has been on the books with Luton since 2018, and played a key role in the side's promotion-winning campaign that saw them come up from League One in the 2018/19 season.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Trio jostle for Champions League striker Middlesbrough, Swansea and Watford have all been linked with Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba. The Guinea international has scored 11 league goals for his side this season, and scored in the Champions League against Slavia Prague. (Telegraph) Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo

2. Hatters pair sign new deals Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts have both penned new contracts with Luton Town. The positive news comes after both James Collins and Matty Pearson were lost to divisional rivals last week. (Club website) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo

3. Potters knock Clarets back again Stoke City are said to have turned down a £10m offer from Burnley for their star defender Nathan Collins. The Republic of Ireland international is a long-term target of the Clarets, who also saw a £7.5m offer turned down back in January. (talkSPORT) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Race for Kane intensifies Portsmouth and Sunderland are both said to be keen on QPR midfielder Todd Kane. The 27-year-old has been with the Hoops since 2019, and began his career in the Chelsea youth academy. (London Football News) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo