Luton Town ready raid for ex-Watford man, West Ham eye £12m midfield sensation
Luton Town's backroom staff are hard at work gearing up for next season, as they continue looking to recruit some quality new players to strengthen the squad once the transfer window opens next month.
The Hatters finished last season comfortably in mid-table, and will look to continue establishing themselves in the second-tier in the 2021/22 Championship campaign.
It was a busy day for the club yesterday, with both Dan Potts and skipper Sonny Bradley signing new deals to extend their respective stays at Kenilworth Road.
The latter told the club's official website: “I’m really happy to have signed again. I said recently that I can’t wait to walk out at Kenilworth Road in front of fans again, because we all know that roof is going to come off.
“We’ve come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we’ve all been through over this past year and a bit. It’s going to be a real emotional day when that happens.
“I’ve been privileged to captain the club during such a successful period and I’m excited about what the future holds now we’ve established ourselves in the Championship.”
Bradley has been on the books with Luton since 2018, and played a key role in the side's promotion-winning campaign that saw them come up from League One in the 2018/19 season.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: